MDH: 2,170 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 406,545.

They’re also reporting 57 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 5,107 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 382,705.

Total cases hospitalized: 21,213.

