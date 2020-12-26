Crews respond to kitchen fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Just after 5 p.m. West Fargo fire crews responded to the 900 block of 7th St East.

Crews found a small grease fire in the kitchen that had spread up into the microwave area above the cook surface.

Crews say that as soon as material caught fire, homeowners attempted to put it out with no success. They then quickly went outside.

Officials say damage is minimal, including a melted microwave and smoke damage through the kitchen.

The family is able to stay in the home tonight.

