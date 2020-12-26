COVID-19 rapid testing for arriving travelers at Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The North Dakota Army National Guard will be offering free rapid tests to all arriving travelers at Hector International Airport daily.

Tests will be self-administered by travelers and results will take about 15 minutes.

The testing is targeted at identifying asymptomatic individuals and minimizing potential transmission in the community.

No end date has been announced and it’s for travelers only.

Community members who wish to be tested can go to the ND Department of Health website to find free testing locations.

