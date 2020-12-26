Christmas Eve fire destroys Henning family’s livelihood

Henning, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota family is speaking after a Christmas Eve fire destroyed their livelihood.

Brittany Springer is one of the owners of Cornerstone Farm. The morning before Christmas day, she says she woke up to a loud noise and headed downstairs to investigate.

On her way back to bed, the power went out in the house. It was then she noticed the massive glow of the barn fire outside.

Springer says she called 911 immediately, but by the time crews could get to the rural farm, everything was gone.

“People did great to get there. I think it was like 15 minutes or so before anybody got there,” she says. “It’s still a pretty helpless feeling to stand there for 15 minutes and watch your livelihood burn.”

A tractor, farming equipment, the supply of straw, 1,000 dairy goats, 15 peacocks and a dog all gone in the fire.

What makes this even more difficult, it’s the second tragedy the Springer’s have gone through in the last few years. Four years ago in August, her five-year-old daughter was fighting for her life after a major farming accident. She’s better now, but Springer says the fire is taking a toll.

She says Christmas has been a good distraction for her family and their faith is helping them through.

“We know that God was protecting us now, just like he did then,” she says.

No one was hurt and there’s still no word on the cause of the fire. Investigators say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The family is asking for help. Donations can be made through the family business’ Venmo and PayPal accounts.

Venmo: @Cornerstone-Farm

PayPal: Cornerstonefarms14@gmail.com

