Woman finds and returns lost Christmas presents in the Valley

N.D. (Valley News Live) -Madison Sundsbak was making the trip home to Des Lacs, North Dakota for the holidays when she hit an unexpected bump in the road.

“We lost a tote of Christmas presents out the back of the pickup,” she says. “We realized it ten minutes later that we’d lost them.”

Gifts for the entire family, gone, somewhere along I-29. She turned to Facebook in hopes of a Christmas miracle.

“There were so many nice things in there that a lot of people could have re-gifted to their family members,” Sundsbak says.

Little did she know, a good samaritan would stumble upon the tote the same day. Another post surfacing on a Fargo-Moorhead Buy and Sell page with a Grand Forks woman looking for Sundsbak.

“She truly is a saint and she’ll always hold a very special place in my heart,” she says.

Though the gifts had been found, she still needed a way to get them home in time for Christmas. Again, social media worked wonders.

Sundsbak found a man who happened to be traveling from Grand Forks to the area for the holiday. He met up with the woman and packed his sleigh for the Sundsbak’s home.

“It restored my faith in humanity.”

Not only did the family get the gifts in time. The good sam re-wrapped them for her, wrote her a letter and gave her a journaling bible.

“It truly is a Christmas miracle that it all happened,” she says.

The woman who found the presents is asking not to be named. She says this is what Christmas is all about and that she doesn’t want any of the credit.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.