SUNDAY SNOW & COLD RETURN... THEN MORE SNOW MIDWEEK!!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Not as cold overnight, with temperatures falling only into the teens for many. Some areas of clouds moving in out west.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend begins mild on Saturday with a few clouds moving in from the west. Expect highs in the 25-33 range west and low 20s east. By Saturday night, snow will be developing in southern Saskatchewan and heading our way. This Clipper will bring snow for many by Sunday morning. Expect temperatures to slip into the teens for most to close the weekend and continue falling into the sub zero range for most by Sunday night!

MONDAY-TUESDAY: A cold start to the week is in the making. Morning temperatures will be below zero for many Monday morning with highs in the single digits for most. Tuesday will bring a warmer south wind and more clouds with highs in the teens to near 20. A MAJOR winter weather system will push into the central plains and bring some light snow potential for the Valley.

WEDNESDAY into NEW YEAR’S EVE: A MAJOR WINTER STORM will move out of the central plains into the Great Lakes area. This will increase our wind north wind and snow chances, especially in our southern counties. Snow looks light on Tuesday, but by Wednesday it could intensify and the wind may also increase for some. The snow exits Wednesday night with temperatures peaking in the teens for most. The temperatures will DIVE to single digits above and below zero by New Years Eve.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cold with temperatures at or below zero in the morning. Less wind and more sun will allow for a below average, but warmer feeling day!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Temps fall into the teens.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 14. High: 25.

SUNDAY: A trace to 2 inches of snow around the metro possible with falling temps late. Low: 15. High: 17 and FALLING.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold early. Temps rise, even into the overnight. Low: -1. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of light snow. Low: 10. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with a chance of snow or blowing snow mainly south. Accumulation likely for some. Low: 12. High: 18 and falling.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Gusty north wind decreases a bit with bitter cold temps. Decreasing clouds. Low: -3. High: 0.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clear and cold morning with some south wind and sunshine warming late. Low: -5. High: 11.