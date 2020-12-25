Advertisement

Online game created to showcase COVID-19 vaccinations

As you play the CovidInvaders, your player is a syringe, shooting the vaccine to destroy the coronavirus. Once it hits the virus, it will explode.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 16-year-old Plymouth, Minnesota native created an online game to showcase COVID-19 vaccinations.

The game, CovidInvaders, was developed by Josh Ternyak.

Ternyak’s idea to build the game was inspired by his friend, Roman Peysakhovich, after basing it on the popular game, Space Invaders.

Space Invaders uses a spacecraft to shoot rocket ships in space.

Two months ago, Ternyak knew the coronavirus vaccine was coming so he illustrated CovidInvaders using the vaccine to destroy the coronavirus.

“Creating this game during the pandemic and during the new release of the vaccine could really help promote the vaccine and helps spread awareness about it,” explained Josh Ternyak, Creator of CovidInvaders. “It’s really important to know about this vaccine especially for kids because they need a better understanding on how the vaccine works. This will help them find it less scary and hopefully the vaccine will help us get rid of the coronavirus.”

As you play the game, your player is a syringe, shooting the vaccine to destroy the coronavirus.

Once it hits the virus, it will explode.

The game as one level to complete.

Ternyak says he may add more levels, bad guys and images of the virus in the future.

So far, the game has over 1,000 players, providing positive feedback and saying the game is inspiring.

Ternyak says to live life to the fullest but have fun while doing it.

“You should not always take yourself so seriously especially during the pandemic,” said Ternyak. “People may be having hard times but I think it is also important to enjoy the good moments and enjoy the little things that are funny, pleasant or just rare.”

CovidInvaders was created in two months.

The first two weeks was used to brainstorm how to build it, a month and a half was used to develop it and the last two weeks was used to get the game to work on your mobile device and desktops.

The game is free to everyone and can be played by going on their website: https://www.covidinvaders.com/.

