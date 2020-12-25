Advertisement

One person taken by ambulance from crash

Two-vehicle crash
Two-vehicle crash(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a crash off of 9th Ave S Friday afternoon.

Around 3:20 Fargo Police responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at the intersection of 11th St. and 9th Ave., South in Fargo.

Police on scene confirmed no pedestrian was hit. It was a two vehicle crash.

Officials say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

