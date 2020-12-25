Jamestown Police warn public of recent thefts in community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department would like to make the public aware of recent thefts in the community.

The suspects have been targeting parked vehicles and removing pieces of the exhaust while they are parked.

The JPD has taken four reports in the recent weeks along with several cases in Jamestown and the surrounding area reported earlier this year.

The Jamestown Police Department believes the suspects are targeting the catalytic converters to sell at scrap yards as most contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

Some of these have scrap value around the $800 range.

The Jamestown Police Department would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to the Stutsman County Dispatch Center so an officer can respond and investigate.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.