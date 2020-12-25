Fargo family in need after losing home in murder-suicide fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -That’s all we need is to be with family. You can’t wreck our Christmas,” Angie Kreider says. “The best Christmas present we got was the firefighters getting them out.”

We’re getting to hear from the survivors of a south Fargo duplex fire for the first time Thursday night.

It’s a story we first broke to you earlier in the week. Police are calling Tuesday morning’s fire at 2101 52nd St. S. a murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside.

The family living in the other half of the house says, if it wasn’t for fire crews, there would have been more lives lost in the crime.

“Fire, fire! I had two that I had to get out,” Juanita Kreider says. “I had to help them. They couldn’t have got out alone. I wasn’t going unless they came with.”

Juanita woke to the frightening sound of ringing alarms and flames creeping in through the sliding glass door.

“I said, ‘Glen, Glen, we got a fire, we got a fire,’” she says. “Then the firemen knocked on the door, ‘Get out, you have to get out.’”

She says it was a helpless feeling with her husband, Glen, unable to walk. Her 55-year-old daughter with down syndrome was asleep in the basement.

“That’s all we need is to be with family. You can’t wreck our Christmas,” Daughter-in-law Angie says. “The best Christmas present we got was the firefighters getting them out.”

Crews were able to save the Kreider’s. What started as a house fire quickly turned into a murder investigation when police found the two neighbors dead inside.

“I never met them, but when they said they had found them in there, my heart just sank,” Angie says. “To learn what actually happened, it’s unbelievable.”

Police found one body in the garage and another inside the home. An autopsy is being done. As for the Kreider’s--they’re staying in a motel.

They say they have nothing left. Family members are making sure they still have a Merry Christmas. Adding, they’re thankful because it could have been much worse.

