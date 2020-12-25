Car hits man pushing vehicle near Enderlin, ND

ENDERLIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has serious injuries after he was hit by a car while out pushing his own vehicle.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 on Hwy. 46 near Enderlin.

The Crash report says a 22-year-old man from Sheldon, ND was out pushing his car because it stalled. While he was pushing his vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Casselton drove up from behind and crashed into the vehicle.

The impact threw the man from Sheldon and both vehicles into the ditch.

The man pushing his car was then rushed to a Fargo hospital for serious injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

No other information about the crash is being released at this time.

