Travel trouble out of Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is one of the busiest times for travel, but Wednesday, Hector International Airport was quiet as flight after flight was canceled because of poor visibility and strong winds.

“Definitely trying to get home for Christmas to see the wife and kids,” Ronnie Casillas said.

Ronnie’s flight home to Texas is one of the many that didn’t take off.

“I’m hoping that we don’t get canceled again tomorrow,” Casillas said. “It’s something that’s been in the back of my mind. I’ve flown out of various airports in the winter months and I know that it’s something that can happen.”

Allegiant had the only commercial flights out of Fargo. Passengers say they feel sorry for those who might not make it home for the holidays but are thankful they will make it to their destination on time.

“We were nervous when we got up this morning in anticipation of not getting out of here,” Jerome Tappe said.

“I’m happy that we are one of the blessed ones today and I’m praying for those who are unable to have family around,” Vern Bruxvoort said.

It could be just the beginning of travel troubles for some as flights are rescheduled and flights to places like Minneapolis continue to be impacted. MSP canceled nearly 300 flights due to blizzard conditions.

Staff at Hector International say they will do everything they can to get people to their destination.

For the latest updates on flights in and out of Fargo, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.