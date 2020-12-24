Advertisement

Some shipments of Moderna vaccine to Minnesota delayed

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine(WCTV)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials said Wednesday that four providers across the state were notified of delays in shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

A winter storm expected to drop several inches of snow on the state may aggravate the situation. Minnesota is expected to receive 94,800 doses in its initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine this week.

A spokesman for the state health department said the four delayed orders are “very small in size” compared to the state’s total allotment.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 75 more people have died due to the coronavirus, and more than 1,500 new infections, putting the state at nearly 5,000 deaths and more than 400,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

