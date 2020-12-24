Advertisement

No travel advisories lifted in west central Minnesota

Motorists urged to travel with caution as blowing snow continues
Motorists urged to travel with caution as blowing snow continues
Motorists urged to travel with caution as blowing snow continues(Dakota News Now)
By Andrea Larson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories on all state and federal highways in west central Minnesota.

Conditions may be improving in parts of the region, but MnDOT urges motorists to use caution while driving. Reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow may still make travel difficult.

Important: even if state and federal highways are passable, travel may still be difficult on county, township and municipal roads. Check with local agencies for their road conditions.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. MnDOT advises motorists to:

  • Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off your cruise control.
  • Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.
  • Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.
  • Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.
  • Never drive into a snow cloud.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
UPDATE: Police now calling fire in south Fargo a murder-suicide
Police lights
Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours
Fargo house fire
Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide

Latest News

President Trump wants Congress to make big changes to a massive spending package and COVID...
Trump Threatens Veto, Stimulus Negotiations Continue
Point of View December 23 - Part 3
Point of View December 23 - Part 3
Point of View December 23 - Part 2
Point of View December 23 - Part 2
Point of View December 23 - Part 1
Point of View December 23 - Part 1