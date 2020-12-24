New Life Center close to filling capacity, still helping those in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to drop and the coronavirus is still impacting individuals and families, homeless shelters like the New Life Center are having to provide more than ever before.

“These temperatures bring in gentlemen that are least likely to follow any of our social norms and our rules,” said Thomas O’Keefe, Operations Director for New Life Center. “They are the ones that are probably living in their car or living on the street and it’s just so unsafe for them.”

As of right now, New Life Center is close to filling their capacity.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, this center has had to change their capacity from normally serving 104 guests to now limiting themselves to 75 to fit social distancing practices.

The people staying in the shelter are separated into four different populations.

For starters, one is for the working community while the other is for the emergency rescue or those that do not work.

The City has graciously helped this shelter by helping them claim the warehouse across the street a few weeks ago.

Normally, this shelter will take 30 people into the shelter every Winter when it got cold and now, these people can stay in the warehouse, separated from the general population.

The stay can go from 15 to 18 months at a time, depending on the individual.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you are homeless and without a job, just to get an apartment, it might take you a couple of months to get that first month’s rent and first month’s deposit to get you back on your feet,” explained O’Keefe. “We work with the guys to help them address whatever issues that led to their homelessness so they can get back on their feet.”

Many people find themselves in shelters because they have either lost the support of others or did not have support at all.

“Well many of the guys that are here are here because they don’t have that support,” said O’Keefe. “They don’t have that safety net of a family, of a parent, of a brother or sister or they estranged those relationships.”

The shelter is considered to be a sober facility.

This means if you want to stay there, you must be over the age of 18 and pass a breathalyzer test provided when you come in.

The shelter will not send anybody in the cold.

If someone is in difficult shape, staff will allow them to sit in the waiting room to be safe.

The shelter does keep the facility clean every hour to two hours by disinfecting all surfaces, countertops and doorknobs.

The shelter is taking t-shirts, clothes, under garments, boots, hats, gloves and financial needs for these individuals in need.

