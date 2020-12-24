Fire crews respond to barn fire near Henning, MN

HENNING, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to tame a large barn fire in Otter Tail County on Christmas Eve.

Henning Fire and Rescue tells Valley News Live the blaze is at 26486 520th Ave. That address is listed as Cornerstone Farm and its website says the farm produces organic, sustainable and GMO free crops and livestock.

Authorities say the call originally came in around 3 a.m. and as of this writing, firefighters were still on scene.

Few other details are available at this time. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released later today.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.