Fargo Police looking for vulnerable adult

Diamond Lee Wells
Diamond Lee Wells(Fargo Police)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs your help finding a vulnerable adult.

Police say 35-year-old Diamond Lee Wells walked away from ACS, 4624 38th Ave S. He was last seen at around 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police provided these pictures of him and describe him as a Black male, 5′11″, 215 lbs, Black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light coat with a sweatshirt and jeans and navy blue shorts pulled over jeans.

Wells is not dressed for the weather and may not identify he is in danger with the extreme cold weather.

If you see him, call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

