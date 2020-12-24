Advertisement

Elderly COVID-19 patient beaten to death by roommate at Calif. hospital, sheriff says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - An elderly man hospitalized in Southern California for treatment of COVID-19 was fatally struck by a roommate who became annoyed when the victim began praying, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The 82-year-old victim was struck with an oxygen tank on Dec. 17 while housed in a two-person room at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster and died the next day, the department said in a statement. His name was not released.

The suspect, Jesse Martinez, 37, was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes, the department said.

Martinez was being held on $1 million bail and was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Dec. 28. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
UPDATE: Police now calling fire in south Fargo a murder-suicide
Fargo house fire
Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide
Police lights
Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
News - 10:00PM News Dec 23 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News Dec 23 - Part 3
Weather - 10:00PM Dec 23 Weather
Weather - 10:00PM Dec 23 Weather
News - 10:00PM News Dec 23 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Dec 23 - Part 1