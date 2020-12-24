Advertisement

DANGEROUS WIND CHILL: Gusty wind continues with wind chills between 30 and 50 Below into Thursday Morning

Arctic cold moves in behind the snow
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Snow has exited with some areas of significant blowing and drifting continuing. Reports of snowfall between around 1 inch in Grand Forks and Fargo with closer to 3+ in lakes country. Overnight, wind gusts to 45 will continue at times but decrease into daybreak to 20-30 mph. Temperatures will dip into the -10 to -20 range with wind chills as low as -30 to -50! Be safe.

CHRISTMAS EVE - CHRISTMAS DAY: Thursday will be mostly sunny, but cold. Highs only in the single digits. A warm front then moves in by Christmas day (Friday), bringing high temps into the teens and 20s under a mainly sunny sky.

SATURDAY - TUESDAY: Clouds increase for the weekend, but temperatures will be in the 20s for most on Saturday, with teens and 20s expected on Sunday. Temperatures then fall slightly into the teens for most on Monday and Tuesday, which is only just below average for this time of year.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny. Arctic cold. Late clouds nearly steady evening temps near 0. Low: -10. High: 3.

FRIDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: -3. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 21.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 7. High: 17.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: -1. High: 15.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 0. High: 18.

Weather - 10:00PM Dec 23 Weather
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 23
Weather - 4:00PM Weather - December 23
Weather - Noon Weather - December 23
