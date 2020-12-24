Advertisement

CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely

Start by staying at home
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans probably want to get out and celebrate the end of 2020, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home on New Year’s Eve.

The CDC published its guidelines this week on how to ring in the new year during the pandemic.

It says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with friends and family.

However, if you are hosting a gathering, the CDC suggests staying outside, limiting the number of guests, having extra masks on hand and keeping music low to avoid shouting.

If those don’t work for you, the agency also recommends watching a virtual concert or performance, planning a virtual countdown to midnight or enjoying a virtual meal with loved ones.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide
No travel advised in NW Minnesota
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
ICY ROADS
Travel alert in effect for eastern ND
The ReOpen Minnesota Coalition is urging bars, restaurants, and other businesses to open their...
MN Miracle And ND Relaxes COVID Restrictions

Latest News

@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share...
Trump Christmas greeting
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus
New $600 stimulus checks in limbo after House GOP kills proposal increasing amount to $2,000....
Future of stimulus checks in doubt
With the COVID-19 pandemic, this center has had to change their capacity from normally serving...
New Life Center close to filling capacity, still helping those in need
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting