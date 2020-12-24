Advertisement

Camper a total loss after catching fire

Camper Fire
Camper Fire(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials say a camper in south Fargo is a total loss after catching fire Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 400 block for the report of a structure fire.

They found a camper between two houses that was fully engulfed.

Neighbors reported hearing a large explosion coming from what was believed to be a propane tank in the camper.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide
No travel advised in NW Minnesota
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
The ReOpen Minnesota Coalition is urging bars, restaurants, and other businesses to open their...
MN Miracle And ND Relaxes COVID Restrictions
ICY ROADS
Travel alert in effect for eastern ND

Latest News

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - December 24
Weather - 4:00PM Weather - December 24
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News December 24 - Part 3