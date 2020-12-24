Camper a total loss after catching fire
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials say a camper in south Fargo is a total loss after catching fire Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 400 block for the report of a structure fire.
They found a camper between two houses that was fully engulfed.
Neighbors reported hearing a large explosion coming from what was believed to be a propane tank in the camper.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
