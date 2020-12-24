226 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths reported in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 226 new cases of COVID-19 along with 17 more deaths in the state.
In total, 1,260 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.71 percent.
There are now 2,321 active cases in North Dakota, with 122 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 90s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 60s from Morton County.
- Man in his 80s from Morton County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.
- Man in his 80s from Stark County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 2
· Benson County – 3
· Bottineau County – 3
· Burleigh County - 31
· Cass County – 37
· Dickey County – 4
· Divide County – 1
· Dunn County - 1
· Eddy County – 2
· Foster County – 3
· Grand Forks County – 9
· Griggs County – 1
· Hettinger County – 1
· Kidder County - 1
· LaMoure County – 2
· Logan County - 2
· McHenry County – 1
· McKenzie County – 1
· McLean County - 1
· Mercer County - 7
· Morton County – 8
· Mountrail County - 2
· Nelson County – 1
· Pierce County – 5
· Ramsey County – 12
· Ransom County - 6
· Richland County - 5
· Rolette County – 20
· Sioux County - 6
· Stark County – 6
· Steele County - 2
· Stutsman County – 20
· Towner County - 3
· Walsh County - 8
· Ward County – 8
· Williams County - 1
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.