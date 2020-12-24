226 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 226 new cases of COVID-19 along with 17 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,260 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.71 percent.

There are now 2,321 active cases in North Dakota, with 122 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 3

· Burleigh County - 31

· Cass County – 37

· Dickey County – 4

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County - 1

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County – 3

· Grand Forks County – 9

· Griggs County – 1

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 2

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County - 1

· Mercer County - 7

· Morton County – 8

· Mountrail County - 2

· Nelson County – 1

· Pierce County – 5

· Ramsey County – 12

· Ransom County - 6

· Richland County - 5

· Rolette County – 20

· Sioux County - 6

· Stark County – 6

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 20

· Towner County - 3

· Walsh County - 8

· Ward County – 8

· Williams County - 1

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.