Travel alert in effect for eastern ND

ICY ROADS
ICY ROADS(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A travel alert is now in effect for counties up and down the Red River Valley.

North Dakota Department of Transportation maps show counties such as Cass, Grand Forks, and Stutsman to name just a few are included in that alert.

A travel alert means you can still travel but may encounter areas of challenging winter weather driving conditions. Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destination and be alert to conditions that may make travel difficult, change rapidly, or cause travel delays.

DOT maps are showing snow and ice covered roads in much of that area.

You can find the most updated DOT map by click here.

