FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tim Young is back and he has a lot to say about the COVID Relief Bill that’s headed ot President Trump’s desk.

Tim Young is back and he has a lot to say about the COVID Relief Bill that's headed ot President Trump's desk. - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.