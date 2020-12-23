State announces new COVID-19 testing site in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A new temporary COVID-19 testing site will be established at Grand Rapids High School.

This pop-up site will offer saliva testing and will occur from January 6th-8th. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

As with all of the state’s community testing sites, testing at the site is offered at no cost. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.

Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample.

Individuals seeking testing can register here. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix (IBX). Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.

Testing Site Location:

Grand Rapids High School

800 NW Conifer Drive

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Hours of Operation: Wednesday, Jan. 6 – Friday, Jan. 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

