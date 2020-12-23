Advertisement

State announces new COVID-19 testing site in Grand Rapids

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WVLT)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A new temporary COVID-19 testing site will be established at Grand Rapids High School.

This pop-up site will offer saliva testing and will occur from January 6th-8th. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

As with all of the state’s community testing sites, testing at the site is offered at no cost. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.

Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample.

Individuals seeking testing can register here. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix (IBX). Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.

Testing Site Location:

Grand Rapids High School

800 NW Conifer Drive

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Hours of Operation: Wednesday, Jan. 6 – Friday, Jan. 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
UPDATE: Police now calling fire in south Fargo a murder-suicide
Police lights
Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours
Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda
Runaway teens have been found safe

Latest News

News - Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide
News - Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide
News - Fargo Police searching for runaway teen
News - Fargo Police searching for runaway teen
News - Dangerous Driving Conditions Today - 5PM Update
News - Dangerous Driving Conditions Today - 5PM Update
Fargo house fire
Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide