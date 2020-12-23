Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Sanford covid nurse is celebrating as she says this week marked her first and only patient she’s had leave the ICU.

“I couldn’t even put a number on the amount of patients I lost and that’s why we were so touched! The fact that he gets to leave here today is nothing short of a Christmas miracle!” Megan Brown-Moore said.

Tommy Nienhaus is the University of Jamestown’s head men’s soccer coach and was first admitted to the ICU in mid-November where he spent many days in critical condition on a ventilator. Brown-Moore called him one of the unit’s ‘sickest patients’ for a time.

“You don’t know who this is going to impact and why it’s going to impact them. He was paralyzed for 30 days, he’s been on more drips than we can count,” she said.

After 42 days, Tommy is now in the rehab wing of the hospital and should be able to go home within the next two weeks.

“I’m grateful to be alive and grateful to have my health,” he said.

Both Brown-Moore and Nienhaus say they hope everyone in the Valley celebrates the upcoming holidays safely and responsibly as they have seen firsthand the devastating impact this has on others.

“It’s really important to know that someone who was active as I was, and as healthy as I was, the virus is pretty nasty stuff,” Nienhaus said.

“He’s the reason I fill this calling. We get a happy story of someone being able to get to go home, but he is the rarity.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Nienhaus and his family. You can find it here.

