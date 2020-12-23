No travel advised in NW Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is not advising travel for portions of Northwest Minnesota.

The DOT says the no travel advisory impacts Highway 2 from Crookston to East Grand Forks and Highway 200 from Ada to the ND border.

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel. Drivers are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

You can check the current MN road conditions by clicking here.

