Advertisement

MnDOT closes Highway 210 in west central Minnesota due to zero visibility

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed Highway...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls due to zero visibility.(WAGM)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls due to zero visibility. Highway 210 will remain closed until conditions improve.

Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

A no travel advisory remains in effect for state and federal highways in Big Stone, Clay, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin counties, as well as portions of Grant, Otter Tail and Swift counties. Please reference 511mn.org for specific routes (shown as purple for “No Travel Advised”). Motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
UPDATE: Police now calling fire in south Fargo a murder-suicide
Police lights
Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota
ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda
Runaway teens have been found safe

Latest News

Weather - Noon Weather - December 23
Weather - Noon Weather - December 23
Mr. Food - Peppermint Crunch Balls - December 23
Mr. Food - Peppermint Crunch Balls - December 23
News - Dangerous Driving Conditions Today
News - Dangerous Driving Conditions Today
News - Noon News December 23 - Part 2
News - Noon News December 23 - Part 2