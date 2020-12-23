First night of normal hours for North Dakota bars and restaurants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Governor Doug Burgum’s amended executive order allows businesses to resume normal business hours starting Tuesday.

It’s been more than a month of these bars and restaurants having to close their doors at 10 pm. But Tuesday night, cars still lined Broadway in Downtown Fargo with people inside their favorite bar.

Businesses do have to follow social distancing requirements and they are limited to 50 percent capacity.

For the bar owners and the people who make a living by working at these businesses, they say this is exactly what they needed.

“We are still at 50 percent capacity so that’s going to cut down, but having the available hours for people to come in,” said Shannon O’Neill at Rooter’s Bar in Fargo. “We have missed our customers, we’ve missed the money frankly, but we are just looking forward to seeing all the people walking around downtown, and coming in and visiting, and doing what they usually do.”

Other requirements still in place include employees must be masked up, you also need a mask when you are not eating or drinking, and dance floors are still closed.

To read more about the new guidelines in North Dakota, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.