Fargo Police searching for runaway teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

17-year-old Rylee Ann Hayes was last seen on Sunday, December 20th at 7:20 p.m. at the Hornbachers in the Northport Shopping Center (2510 Broadway North).

Rylee is 5′2″, with a thin build, blue eyes, and dyed black and red hair. Rylee has multiple piercings in both ears, and a small tattoo on both hands: “D.J.” on her right and a smiley with eyes x’d out on her left.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, red high top shoes, a Hornbachers shirt, and black Hornbachers pullover.

Police say Rylee was located in Minot, ND the last time she ran away. Officers have contacted the Minot Police Department, and they were unable to find her.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement, or Fargo Police at 702.235.4493. You may text FPD and your tip to 847411, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.fargopolice.com

