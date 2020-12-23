Advertisement

Fargo Police searching for runaway teen

17-year-old Rylee Ann Hays was last seen on December 20th at the Northport Hornbachers
Rylee Ann Hayes, 17
Rylee Ann Hayes, 17(Fargo Police Dept.)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

17-year-old Rylee Ann Hayes was last seen on Sunday, December 20th at 7:20 p.m. at the Hornbachers in the Northport Shopping Center (2510 Broadway North).

Rylee is 5′2″, with a thin build, blue eyes, and dyed black and red hair. Rylee has multiple piercings in both ears, and a small tattoo on both hands: “D.J.” on her right and a smiley with eyes x’d out on her left.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, red high top shoes, a Hornbachers shirt, and black Hornbachers pullover.

Police say Rylee was located in Minot, ND the last time she ran away. Officers have contacted the Minot Police Department, and they were unable to find her.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement, or Fargo Police at 702.235.4493. You may text FPD and your tip to 847411, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.fargopolice.com

