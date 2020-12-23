Advertisement

Fargo Police Release Names in Apparent Murder Suicide

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has tentatively identified those who died in Tuesday’s apparent murder-suicide at 2101 52 St. S.

Police said Wednesday the victim was 49-year-old Angela Juven. She is believed to have been killed by 54-year-old Joel Graf who was also found dead in the home.

Final identification for Juven will not be confirmed until an autopsy is performed. However, the autopsies scheduled for today have been rescheduled due to weather. Both families of the deceased have been notified.

