Advertisement

COVID-19 community testing sites closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings

COVID-19 community testing sites closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings
COVID-19 community testing sites closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings(Mgn Online)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The following COVID-19 testing sites have been impacted Wednesday due to winter storm and blizzard warnings.

- Moorhead: CLOSED, 12/23

- Winona: CLOSED, 12/23

- Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

- St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

- Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

Minnesotans are encouraged to stay home if they do not need to be tested or if a test is needed, to make an appointment for the adjusted times listed below or order an at-home test.

Individuals affected by today’s winter weather are encouraged to consider rescheduling for a later date here: https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp

Individuals are encouraged to utilize the state’s no-cost test at home program as well. At-home tests are ordered here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html

Individuals are also encouraged to continue to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance: if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and away from others. If you are older or have certain medical conditions, contact your health care provider. If your symptoms get worse or you have difficulty breathing, seek medical care right away. Before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them your symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
UPDATE: Police now calling fire in south Fargo a murder-suicide
Police lights
Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota
ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda
Runaway teens have been found safe

Latest News

Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,513 new cases of COVID-19, 75 more deaths...
1,513 new cases of COVID-19, 75 more deaths reported in Minnesota
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three...
279 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota
1,696 citations issued during Click it or Ticket enforcement campaign
Winter Storm
No traveling advised on several west central Minnesota state highways