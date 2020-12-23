COVID-19 community testing sites closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The following COVID-19 testing sites have been impacted Wednesday due to winter storm and blizzard warnings.

- Moorhead: CLOSED, 12/23

- Winona: CLOSED, 12/23

- Duluth: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

- St. Cloud: CLOSING AT 2 p.m., 12/23

- Brooklyn Park: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- St. Paul: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- Minneapolis Convention Center: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

- MSP Airport: CLOSING AT 4 p.m., 12/23

Minnesotans are encouraged to stay home if they do not need to be tested or if a test is needed, to make an appointment for the adjusted times listed below or order an at-home test.

Individuals affected by today’s winter weather are encouraged to consider rescheduling for a later date here: https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp

Individuals are encouraged to utilize the state’s no-cost test at home program as well. At-home tests are ordered here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html

Individuals are also encouraged to continue to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance: if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and away from others. If you are older or have certain medical conditions, contact your health care provider. If your symptoms get worse or you have difficulty breathing, seek medical care right away. Before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them your symptoms.

