Blizzard Slowly Exiting East: Gusty wind continues as visibility and and dangerous wind chills expected to continue...

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Snow continues Wednesday morning. 2-6″ of snowfall are possible in the F-M Metro and in Grand Forks, with areas of 6″+ possible in parts of northern Minnesota. With winds gusting 50mph or greater, blizzard conditions are happening now, with ground blizzard conditions possible for this afternoon. This is make travel hazardous, if not impossible. After the snow moves out, blowing and drifting will continue as arctic air moves in. Temperatures will be plummeting through the day to teens below zero overnight. Some wind chills could be to 40 degrees below zero Wednesday into Thursday morning.

First Alert Weather Day Today (First Alert StormTeam)

CHRISTMAS EVE - CHRISTMAS DAY: Thursday will be mostly sunny, but cold. Highs only in the single digits. A warm front then moves in by Christmas day (Friday), bringing high temps into the teens and 20s under a mainly sunny sky.

SATURDAY - TUESDAY: Clouds increase for the weekend, but temperatures will be in the 20s for most on Saturday, with teens and 20s expected on Sunday. Temperatures then fall slightly into the teens for most on Monday and Tuesday, which is only just below average for this time of year.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Blizzard: Wind gusts to 60 mph with falling snow in the morning. Ground blizzard into the afternoon. Windy and cold. Measurable snow and dangerous wind chills expected. Temperatures falling through the day to near 0. Winds chills 40 to 50 below zero. High: 10 (morning).

THURSDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny. Arctic cold. Low: -10. High: 3.

FRIDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: -3. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 21.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 7. High: 17.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: -1. High: 15.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 0. High: 18.