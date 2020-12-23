Advertisement

279 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 279 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,243 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.63 percent.

There are now 2,389 active cases in North Dakota, with 118 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 80s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 70s from McLean County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 5

· Benson County – 10

· Bottineau County – 4

· Bowman County - 1

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 24

· Cass County – 52

· Cavalier County – 1

· Dickey County - 4

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 4

· Grand Forks County – 17

· Griggs County – 2

· LaMoure County – 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County - 5

· Mercer County - 4

· Morton County – 10

· Mountrail County - 1

· Nelson County – 1

· Oliver County - 2

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County – 2

· Ramsey County – 6

· Richland County - 10

· Rolette County – 9

· Sioux County - 5

· Stark County – 13

· Stutsman County – 31

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County - 5

· Ward County – 17

· Wells County – 1

· Williams County - 22

