279 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 279 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,243 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.63 percent.

There are now 2,389 active cases in North Dakota, with 118 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 5

· Benson County – 10

· Bottineau County – 4

· Bowman County - 1

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 24

· Cass County – 52

· Cavalier County – 1

· Dickey County - 4

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 4

· Grand Forks County – 17

· Griggs County – 2

· LaMoure County – 1

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County - 5

· Mercer County - 4

· Morton County – 10

· Mountrail County - 1

· Nelson County – 1

· Oliver County - 2

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County – 2

· Ramsey County – 6

· Richland County - 10

· Rolette County – 9

· Sioux County - 5

· Stark County – 13

· Stutsman County – 31

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County - 5

· Ward County – 17

· Wells County – 1

· Williams County - 22

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.