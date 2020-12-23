279 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 279 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.
In total, 1,243 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.63 percent.
There are now 2,389 active cases in North Dakota, with 118 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 70s from McLean County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 5
· Benson County – 10
· Bottineau County – 4
· Bowman County - 1
· Burke County - 1
· Burleigh County - 24
· Cass County – 52
· Cavalier County – 1
· Dickey County - 4
· Eddy County – 1
· Emmons County - 2
· Foster County – 4
· Grand Forks County – 17
· Griggs County – 2
· LaMoure County – 1
· McHenry County – 1
· McKenzie County - 5
· Mercer County - 4
· Morton County – 10
· Mountrail County - 1
· Nelson County – 1
· Oliver County - 2
· Pembina County – 2
· Pierce County – 2
· Ramsey County – 6
· Richland County - 10
· Rolette County – 9
· Sioux County - 5
· Stark County – 13
· Stutsman County – 31
· Towner County - 1
· Traill County – 2
· Walsh County - 5
· Ward County – 17
· Wells County – 1
· Williams County - 22
