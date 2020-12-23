Advertisement

1,696 citations issued during Click it or Ticket enforcement campaign

Failure to wear a seatbelt was one of the top issues with 570 citations. 19 of these citations involved children.
(KOSA)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA– Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from November 16th through 29th 2020 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 1,696 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols.

Of the total citations, 570 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 19 were child restraint citations.

Tickets for speeding totaled 587.

The traffic stops also resulted in 81 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 32 uninsured motorists, 72 suspended/revoked license violations, 18 drug arrests, 13 citations for distracted driving, 14 warrants served, and four driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

Every 11 days, one unbelted vehicle occupant died in North Dakota in 2019.

Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo house fire
UPDATE: Police now calling fire in south Fargo a murder-suicide
Police lights
Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota
ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours
Sanford
Sanford COVID nurse celebrates her first patient to leave the ICU
Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda
Runaway teens have been found safe

Latest News

Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,513 new cases of COVID-19, 75 more deaths...
1,513 new cases of COVID-19, 75 more deaths reported in Minnesota
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three...
279 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota
Winter Storm
No traveling advised on several west central Minnesota state highways
COVID-19 community testing sites closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings
COVID-19 community testing sites closed due to winter storm and blizzard warnings