1,696 citations issued during Click it or Ticket enforcement campaign

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA– Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from November 16th through 29th 2020 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 1,696 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols.

Of the total citations, 570 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 19 were child restraint citations.

Tickets for speeding totaled 587.

The traffic stops also resulted in 81 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 32 uninsured motorists, 72 suspended/revoked license violations, 18 drug arrests, 13 citations for distracted driving, 14 warrants served, and four driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

Every 11 days, one unbelted vehicle occupant died in North Dakota in 2019.

Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

