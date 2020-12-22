Two arrested after deputies say they were caught speeding in stolen vehicles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Becker County Deputies say Friday morning a White Earth Police Officer tried to stop two vehicles for speeding on 320th Street in West Sugar Bush Township. Police say once they tried pulling the drivers over, they sped off, driving for several miles. One of the vehicles eventually went into the ditch and deputies say that driver tried running away but was arrested a short time after.

Deputies say the other vehicle involved was eventually stopped when the driver crashed 1.5 miles north of Co. Rd. 143 near the Rat Lake Forest Trail. That driver, later identified as 31-year-old Matthew Silas Dodd of Ogema, was arrested for an outstanding Felony Warrant. Deputies say the vehicle Dodd was driving was stolen from Norman County.

The other vehicle in this case was also confirmed stolen from Norman County. That driver has been identified as 20-year-old Jackson Harley Widme of Detroit Lakes.

Both Widme and Dodd were booked into the Becker County Jail with pending felony charges of Fleeing a Peace Officer, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition of Firearm.

