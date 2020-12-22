Murder investigation in Maddock, North Dakota

(AP) - An arrest has been made as authorities in Benson County, North Dakota look into a murder. The accused is 34 year old Kayla Elizabeth Thumb.

Investigators says the victim died from a stabbing wound. 33 year old Monte Herman Junior was found with multiple stab wounds at an apartment at 703 2nd Street in Maddock early on Monday December 21st. Herman would die at the scene. Thumb was also in the apartment of the crime scene. She was taken to the Lake Region Correctional Facility for a bond hearing. A knife believed used in the stabbing was located in the kitchen sink of the apartment. This is an on-going investigation and any further inquiries can be directed to Sheriff Ethan J. Rode.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.