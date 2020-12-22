Advertisement

Man Treated for Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Alexandria

By Julie Holgate
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and another is detained, after an apparent fight early this morning in Alexandria, MN.

Police got a call to the north side of town around 4 a.m. Tuesday and found the 37-year-old victim. Officers are questioning a 38-year-old man about the shooting.

There’s no word on a motive, and Alexandria Police say this is an isolated incident .. so no danger to the public.

