Advertisement

Male suspect wanted in connection to vandalism at Senator Hoeven’s office

Surveillance video shows the man walking up the stairs of the skyway and then smashing the windows with what appears to be an axe.
The video provided to the officer shows a male suspect walking up the stairs in the skyway...
The video provided to the officer shows a male suspect walking up the stairs in the skyway towards Senator Hoeven’s office, striking the windows with what appears to be an axe.(Fargo Police Department Facebook Page)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for your help in finding a man they say is responsible for smashing the windows of Senator John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo.

Police took the call for vandalism Monday morning just after 9.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up the stairs of the skyway and then smashing the windows with what appears to be an axe.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call 701-235-4493. You can also text your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours
Crews responding to a fire in the 2100 block of 52nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Bodies found in burned Fargo home
Crews pulled a snowmobile from Lake Maud near Audubon, MN.
Snowmobile falls through ice on Becker County lake
Kelvin Antoine
Fargo man arrested after officer hears gunshots
Tri-State Diving rescue on Ottertail Lake
‘No such thing as good ice.’: Officials urge caution over holidays

Latest News

Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda
Fargo Police are asking for your help in finding runaway teens
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 982 new cases of COVID-19 along, with three...
1,714 new cases of COVID-19, 24 more deaths reported in Minnesota
Authorities are searching for this 1983 motorcycle.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen motorcycle
Starting now, bars and restaurants can go back to their normal operating hours. Valley Todays...
Governor Lifts ND Covid Bar, Restaurant Curfew