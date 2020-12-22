Increase of package thefts in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police are asking you to keep an eye out and plan ahead to avoid becoming the victim of package thieves.

Officials say they have seen an uptick in package thefts in Grand Forks in the last few weeks.

Police say residential areas are being targeted with packages being left on the doorstep.

It’s recommended you take precautions. Police say try to arrange for packages to be delivered when someone is home. If that is not possible, arrange for a neighbor to watch for delivery; plan delivery to an alternate location where delivery will be to a person or secure location, such as an office or post office box; or arranging for pick-up rather than delivery.

Officials say these options are all preferable to letting a package sit outside for hours.

