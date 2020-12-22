Advertisement

Frazee Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for this car involved in a hit-and-run in Frazee, MN.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRAZEE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Frazee Police Department wants your help finding the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run in the city.

The Police Department says it happened on Sunday, Dec. 20 around 5:45 p.m. The police report says the vehicle in question drove off the road and hit an air conditioning unit for the MAHUBE building, just across the street from the liquor store.

The vehicle is described as a mid-2000s GMC Envoy or Chevy Trail Blazer that is black or dark blue (pictured above). The vehicle will likely have damage to the front bumper.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the person involved, call police at 218-334-4993.

