Fargo Public Schools cancels class for Wednesday, Dec. 23rd

(Fargo Public Schools)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools say because of projected weather in the forecast and potential white-out conditions, all classes will be cancelled on Wednesday, December 23rd. The school district says all extra-curricular activities will also be cancelled for December 23rd.

Meal distribution for winter break will be cancelled for December 23rd at Discovery Middle School, Davies High School, South High School and also North High School. The school district says instead, meals can be picked up on Tuesday, December 22nd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of April 30; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 30.

