Advertisement

Fargo Police are asking for your help in finding runaway teens

Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda
Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda(Valley News Live)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say last night they took a report for two runaway teens.

Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda are both 13-years-old and are both from Fargo. Police say they were last seen around 6:30 Monday night around Brunsdale Park on the bike path.

Hailey was possible wearing a black sweatshirt. Hailey is 5′10″ with long blond hair and blue eyes.

Jameson was last seen wearing a green or gray hoodie, gray sweats, white and black flip flops and has a black back pack. Jameson is 5′10″ with strawberry blonde hair nd blue eyes.

If you know where Hailey or Jameson are, you are asked to call police at 701-235-4493.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Businesses Can Resume Normal Hours
Crews responding to a fire in the 2100 block of 52nd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Bodies found in burned Fargo home
Crews pulled a snowmobile from Lake Maud near Audubon, MN.
Snowmobile falls through ice on Becker County lake
Kelvin Antoine
Fargo man arrested after officer hears gunshots
Tri-State Diving rescue on Ottertail Lake
‘No such thing as good ice.’: Officials urge caution over holidays

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 982 new cases of COVID-19 along, with three...
1,714 new cases of COVID-19, 24 more deaths reported in Minnesota
The video provided to the officer shows a male suspect walking up the stairs in the skyway...
Male suspect wanted in connection to vandalism at Senator Hoeven’s office
Authorities are searching for this 1983 motorcycle.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen motorcycle
Starting now, bars and restaurants can go back to their normal operating hours. Valley Todays...
Governor Lifts ND Covid Bar, Restaurant Curfew