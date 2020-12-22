Fargo Police are asking for your help in finding runaway teens

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say last night they took a report for two runaway teens.

Hailey Carlson and Jameson Boyda are both 13-years-old and are both from Fargo. Police say they were last seen around 6:30 Monday night around Brunsdale Park on the bike path.

Hailey was possible wearing a black sweatshirt. Hailey is 5′10″ with long blond hair and blue eyes.

Jameson was last seen wearing a green or gray hoodie, gray sweats, white and black flip flops and has a black back pack. Jameson is 5′10″ with strawberry blonde hair nd blue eyes.

If you know where Hailey or Jameson are, you are asked to call police at 701-235-4493.

