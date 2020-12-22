Advertisement

Elderly man, teenage girl injured after being rear-ended by semi-truck

Both were taken to the hospital.
An elderly man and his 13 year old passenger were injured in a crash in Traill County on Tuesday morning.(AP)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man and his 13 year old passenger were injured in a crash in Traill County on Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened on I-29, about 9 miles north of Hillsboro.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., 70-year-old Edwin Ehlers slowed down abruptly in the passing lane . The semi-truck behind him was unable to slow down in time.

Both Ehlers and his 13 year old passenger were injured. Ehlers was air-lifted from the scene, while the teenage girl was transported by ambulance.

The driver of the semi, 36-year-old Trent Fore, was not injured.

