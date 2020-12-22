Advertisement

Crews rush to fire call in South Fargo

Crews responding to a fire in the 2100 block of 52nd St. S. Fargo.
Crews responding to a fire in the 2100 block of 52nd St. S. Fargo.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews are responding to a call for a structure fire in South Fargo.

The call came in around 7:30 Tuesday morning to a home in the 2100 block of 52nd St. S.

A ladder truck and three other fire trucks are on scene, along with two emergency vehicles and three police patrol cars.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

