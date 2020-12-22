Crews rush to fire call in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews are responding to a call for a structure fire in South Fargo.

The call came in around 7:30 Tuesday morning to a home in the 2100 block of 52nd St. S.

A ladder truck and three other fire trucks are on scene, along with two emergency vehicles and three police patrol cars.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.