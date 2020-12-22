Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen motorcycle

Authorities are searching for this 1983 motorcycle.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department want your help getting information about a stolen motorcycle case out of Horace.

The Sheriff’s Department says it is looking for a black 1983 Kawasaki Z5M, pictured above.

If you have any information on this stolen motorcycle, call authorities at 701-241-5844.

