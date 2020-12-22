349 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 349 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,238 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.58 percent.

There are now 2,439 active cases in North Dakota, with 135 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 60s from Steele County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 1

· Benson County – 5

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 35

· Cass County – 83

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 11

· Dunn County - 1

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 30

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 2

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County – 4

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 1

· McLean County – 4

· Mercer County - 3

· Morton County – 14

· Mountrail County – 5

· Nelson County – 2

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County – 5

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 2

· Richland County - 9

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County - 1

· Stark County – 5

· Steele County - 4

· Stutsman County – 22

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County – 4

· Walsh County - 8

· Ward County – 27

· Wells County – 2

· Williams County - 18

