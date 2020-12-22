Advertisement

349 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 349 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,238 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.58 percent.

There are now 2,439 active cases in North Dakota, with 135 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 80s from McLean County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Steele County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 1

· Benson County – 5

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 35

· Cass County – 83

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 11

· Dunn County - 1

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 30

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 2

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County - 2

· McHenry County – 4

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 1

· McLean County – 4

· Mercer County - 3

· Morton County – 14

· Mountrail County – 5

· Nelson County – 2

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County – 5

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 2

· Richland County - 9

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County - 1

· Stark County – 5

· Steele County - 4

· Stutsman County – 22

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County – 4

· Walsh County - 8

· Ward County – 27

· Wells County – 2

· Williams County - 18

