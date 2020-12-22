349 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 349 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.
In total, 1,238 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 6.58 percent.
There are now 2,439 active cases in North Dakota, with 135 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 70s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 80s from McLean County.
- Woman in her 60s from Steele County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 90s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 1
· Benson County – 5
· Bowman County – 1
· Burke County - 2
· Burleigh County - 35
· Cass County – 83
· Cavalier County - 1
· Dickey County – 11
· Dunn County - 1
· Foster County – 3
· Golden Valley County - 1
· Grand Forks County – 30
· Grant County – 1
· Griggs County – 2
· Hettinger County – 1
· Kidder County - 1
· LaMoure County – 1
· Logan County - 2
· McHenry County – 4
· McIntosh County - 1
· McKenzie County - 1
· McLean County – 4
· Mercer County - 3
· Morton County – 14
· Mountrail County – 5
· Nelson County – 2
· Pembina County – 2
· Pierce County – 5
· Ramsey County – 6
· Ransom County – 2
· Richland County - 9
· Rolette County – 17
· Sargent County - 1
· Stark County – 5
· Steele County - 4
· Stutsman County – 22
· Towner County - 1
· Traill County – 4
· Walsh County - 8
· Ward County – 27
· Wells County – 2
· Williams County - 18
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.