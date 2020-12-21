West Fargo explains Snow Emergency policy

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo is implementing a new policy that will force people to move their vehicles off certain roads when it’s snowing.

The Snow Emergency policy can be enacted when three or more inches of snow falls, but the city says it will generally only enact it when four inches or more have fallen.

When a snow emergency is declared, vehicles cannot park on snow emergency routes, those routes are marked with signs and you can also look at the snow emergency map here.

Empty roads will allow plows to clear snow from curb-to-curb. The city says crews will remain focused on the emergency routes as long as snow and wind are factors.

