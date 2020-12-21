Vaccinations on tap for North Dakota long-term care centers

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A major pharmacy and health care chain says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week at long-term care facilities in North Dakota, where the death rate due to complications from the virus is among the worst in the country.

CVS Health spokeswoman Abby Major says 41 centers in North Dakota selected the company as their provider for inoculations. She declined to name the facilities, citing a concern for privacy and security.

Major says the rollout will likely occur over several days while the facilities determine when the vaccine will be administered and when they schedule on-site clinics.

State statistics compiled Monday show that 750 residents of long-term care facilities in North Dakota have died because of the virus.

