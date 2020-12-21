Advertisement

UND ends NCHC Pod with league-best 20 points

North Dakota defeats Miami 6-2 Sunday
(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (UND Athletics) - Fourth-ranked North Dakota will leave the 10-game NCHC pod with the most conference points, winning its finale, 6-2, over Miami Sunday evening at Baxter Arena.

UND’s (7-2-1) 20 league points are one more than Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State, who both claim 18 points with one fewer game. Omaha sits close behind with 16 points and the finale to play tomorrow vs. Colorado College.

The Fighting Hawks got a pair of goals from freshman Riese Gaber, part of a three-point night in the win. The second period was a flurry of goals with five finding the back of the net and three unanswered by North Dakota to end the frame as UND pulled away.

North Dakota’s next scheduled series is also slated for Baxter Arena as the Omaha Mavericks will play host to UND on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the first of four games between the schools. The Fighting Hawks will open their home schedule the following weekend, Jan. 7-8 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

